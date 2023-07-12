Liberia: Football Technician, LFA Tech Advisor, Henry Browne, Is Dead

Monrovia — The Liberian football community is mourning the loss of another prominent figure as Henry N. Browne, the technical director of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Gateway Clinic in Congo Town. Browne had served in this capacity for over seven years, making significant contributions to the development of Liberian sports.

The LFA announced Browne's untimely demise through a heartfelt Facebook post, expressing deep regret and extending condolences to the bereaved families. The football house requested the public to join them in consoling the grieving families and offered prayers for Browne's eternal rest.

Henry Browne was appointed as the technical director of the LFA in December 2018 by Mustapha Raji, who was the leader of the association at the time. Browne's appointment was part of Raji's initial three appointments following his assumption of leadership. Prior to this, Browne had previously served as the technical director during the administration of Bility, before being replaced in 2017. His return to the football house after less than a year marked his dedication to the betterment of Liberian football.

While Browne's name may not immediately evoke recognition from those unfamiliar with Liberian football history, his lifelong and selfless contributions to the sport made him a revered figure among those who follow its development. His passing represents a significant loss for Liberian football, as he played a key role as a member of the technical staff for the renowned Liberia Gothia Cup team that clinched two titles, nurturing talents such as Zah Krangar, Dulee Johnson, Dioh Williams, and numerous other young players.

During his playing days, Browne represented the University of Liberia and Invincible Eleven (IE) but did not don the national team jersey as he prioritized his education at the time. As a coach, he managed several teams in Liberia, including the national team, and held coaching licenses from the USA and the Confederation of African Football. In 2012, Browne became a CAF coaching instructor, making a profound impact on coaches at all levels, from beginners to those holding License A.

One of Browne's aspirations was to see women's football thrive across all counties in Liberia. He expressed his delight when, during a visit to four counties in 2020, he witnessed the active participation of female footballers. His passion for the game and dedication to its growth were evident throughout his career.

News of Browne's passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from football enthusiasts and pundits alike. Mustapha Raji, the President of the Liberia Football Association, expressed his disbelief and grief, revealing that he had been discussing plans with Browne to enhance the technical knowledge of coaches in the country. The news came as a shock to Raji, leaving him at a loss for words.

Among the individuals paying tribute to the late technical director was Famatta Dean, the head coach of the Liberian female under-20 national team, who expressed deep sorrow at the news. Benjamin Garkpah, the deputy communications manager of the LFA, described Browne as a leader, teacher, tactician, and intelligent boss, emphasizing his influential presence within the association. Abrab Fofana, a Liberia CAF coach instructor, expressed disbelief at Browne's passing and vowed to remember him as a cherished member of the Liberia Football Association.

The loss of Henry Browne is a significant blow to football development in Liberia, and his memory will be cherished by all those whose lives he touched.