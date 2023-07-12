Liberia: Unity Party Standard Bearer Names Former Auditor General John Morlu As Lead Campaign Fundraiser

Monrovia — The standard bearer of the Unity Party, Amb. Joseph Boakai on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Auditor General John Morlu, II as the lead campaign fundraiser. This decision, according to him, aims to bolster the party's financial management and fundraising efforts in the upcoming elections.

John Morlu, renowned for his expertise in combating corruption and his extensive understanding of financial management, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Unity Party. His appointment as a Consultant to the Campaign Committee is expected to inspire trust and confidence among supporters, as the party strives to achieve its shared goals.

Expressing gratitude for Morlu's involvement, the Unity Party views his addition to the team as a crucial step towards building a more prosperous Liberia. With Morlu's guidance and insights, the party hopes to make significant strides in its campaign fundraising, ensuring the necessary resources to compete effectively in the elections.

In response to his appointment, John Morlu emphasized the importance of taking action and supporting the political process. He urged supporters to contribute to the Joe Boakai campaign, emphasizing the need to stop discussing the failures of the current government and instead work towards rescuing Liberia from its current challenges.

Morlu pledged to protect donations and use them exclusively for the purposes intended by the donors. He outlined the fundraising priorities, including campaign infrastructure, nationwide campaign activities, protecting votes through poll watchers and voter roll monitoring, and executing effective Get Out the Vote (GOTV) initiatives.

He also encouraged potential donors to choose between making their donations public or anonymous, ensuring their privacy and safety in light of any potential backlash from the current administration. In addition to financial contributions, Morlu invited volunteers to offer their time and skills to support the Joe Boakai campaign, emphasizing the importance of real-world experience and integrity.

Morlu's involvement in the Unity Party's campaign is expected to bolster their financial resources and enhance its organizational capabilities. As Liberia heads into the elections, the Unity Party aims to rally support from citizens concerned about the direction of the country and enlist their contributions in building a better future.

With former Auditor General John Morlu, II at the helm of their fundraising efforts, the Unity Party hopes to inspire capable and competent individuals to actively participate in rescuing Liberia from its current challenges.