Liberia: Govt and African Development Bank to Commence Construction of 444km Coastal Highway This Year

Monrovia — The government of Liberia and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have finalized discussions to kick-start the construction of the 444km long coastal highway before 2023.

The joint initiative aims to drive economic growth and development, particularly in the Southeastern region of Liberia.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, an AfDB delegation comprising Mr. Rufus Darkortey, Executive Director of the Bank, Dr. Benedict Kanu, Country Manager of the Bank in Liberia, and Jean-Noel Ilboudo, held a meeting with Samuel D. Tweah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, and Madam Ruth Coker-Collins, Minister of Public Works, at the Finance Ministry to discuss the implementation of this transformative project.

"The Government of Liberia has partnered with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to embark on the monumental construction of the long-awaited coastal highway," stated the Ministry of Finance.

The project aims to address the persistent road challenges faced by the southeast region of Liberia, which have plagued its citizens for over two hundred years.

The first phase, known as LOT 1, will involve constructing a 56-kilometer stretch from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County to the junction in Cestos, Rivercess County.

LOT 1 is a significant segment of the coastal highway project, with an estimated cost of $54 million, showcasing the commitment of both the Liberian government and the AfDB to sustainable development.

The entire coastal highway corridor spans approximately 444km and is estimated to cost $430 million.

Recognizing the coastal highway as a top priority initiative, the government highlights its potential to drive economic growth, enhance crucial infrastructure networks, and promote regional integration with Ivory Coast.

"This project has the power to usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for Liberia," quoted the Ministry of Finance statement.

Finance Minister Tweah and Public Works Minister Collins expressed their enthusiasm for the unwavering support of Dr. Akiwumi A. Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank, in facilitating the construction of this transformative corridor.

"President Weah himself conveyed his sincere appreciation to President Adesina and the entire AfDB for their unwavering commitment to fostering economic development and alleviating poverty throughout the African continent," stated the Finance Ministry.

The government further emphasizes that the construction of the Coastal Highway marks a monumental stride toward creating a more connected and prosperous Liberia, promising improved transportation infrastructure and increased economic opportunities.

"This project holds the potential to uplift communities, unlock regional potential, and set the stage for a brighter future for all Liberians," concludes the Finance Ministry statement.