Liberia: You're Not Candidates Yet

11 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr, And Jonathan Browne

Margibi — -Aspirant warns colleagues

While some aspirants and their supporters are claiming candidacy in the midst of the National Elections Commission's ongoing candidate nomination process, a representative aspirant from Margibi County District#3, Dr. John Sulonta Smith, is seriously warning all aspirants to stop calling themselves candidates yet.

Dr. Smith, who is Chief Executive Officer of LULA Dream, says obtaining a certificate of nomination does not make any aspirant a candidate but only confirms that you have submitted all required documents.

He made the clarification in Kakata, Margibi County recently at Lango Lappaye High School Gala Anniversary.

Dr. Smith, who has also been certificated by the NEC explains: "Under the law of the Republic of Liberia, I'm not a candidate yet. Having a certificate of nomination does not make you a candidate. It says that you are confirmed that you submitted all your documents."

He disclosed that on 30th June 2023, he submitted all of his documents and was certificated but that does not give him a right to call himself a candidate yet.

According to him, there will be a provisional candidate listing that will be scrutinized to derive at the final candidate listing that will be officially announced by the NEC to give aspirants the right to now refer to themselves as candidates.

"None of us should call ourselves candidates; no, we still are in the process of being called candidates."

He said if there is a problem with anyone's documents, he or she will know after the candidate nomination process, saying for instance, if some tendered in his or her property value or tax clearance, the NEC has to first verify those before making determination.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.