Liberia: Governance Commission Wants County Officials Elected

The Chairman of the Governance Commission, Atty. Garrison D. Yealue, Jr., has suggested election for county superintendents, assistant superintendents and commissioners to foster citizens' participation in local decision-making at county level.

According to him, electing local officials aligns with the Commission's broader goal of promoting good governance and transparency at all levels of government.

"Granting individuals the authority to elect those who guide them within their county is of utmost importance to ensure their representation and effective governance", he said.

Making the suggestion at the Ministry of Information last week, he indicated that if government wants to empower the people and envision establishing an external legislative body at the county level, there is a need for the people themselves to elect who guides them in their county.

While the proposal for electing superintendents, commissioners, and assistant superintendents requires further discussions, Chairman Yealue believes that this step will bring about positive changes and enhance the democratic fabric of Liberia.

Chairman Yealue emphasizes that electing county officials will empower the local population and give them a direct voice in choosing their representatives. This shift towards electoral processes would contribute to fostering accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness in local governance, ultimately leading to better service delivery and development outcomes.

Acknowledging challenges faced by county service centers, he revealed that each center is receiving a monthly allocation of US$13,000 to address issues related to damage printing, computers, and other necessary equipment.

He notes that development is an ongoing process, and government is making efforts to address these concerns.

He says the Governance Commission, established in 2007 as the premier policy think-tank of the Liberian government, is dedicated to promoting good governance and integrity at all levels of society.

Outlining successes over the last five years, he says Commission championed the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

"The commission has made significant strides in this area, including the amendment of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Act, enhancing the internal audit presence in government institutions, and increasing the number of government agencies audited."

The GC boss continues that the Commission also played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Biometric Registry, which improved efficiency of the electoral process and contributed to the overall goals of the PAPD.

He added that the GC has been actively involved in building capacity of public sector institutions through the Liberia Institute for Public Administration (LIPA), facilitating decentralization efforts outlined in the Local Government Act of 2018, and addressing key questions related to maintaining peace, ensuring security, and stabilizing the economy.

Looking ahead, Chairman Yealue discloses the Commission will hold policy dialogues on trending issues, training orientations for newly appointed and elected public officials, and establishing Principal Administrative Officers (PAO) position to strengthen the Civil Service.

Meanwhile, he says as Liberia prepares for Presidential and General Elections in October, the Governance Commission remains committed to ensuring a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process through its core focus on governance and transparency.

