Liberia: 'I Will Keep Educating Youth'

VP Taylor Tells Suakoko Citizens

Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor says human resource development remains an integral part of her priorities for young people in Liberia.

VP Taylor said she developed passion for youth empowerment through education long before working in the government cycle.

She told a cross-section of citizens of Suakoko District on Monday, the Liberian Vice President named the establishment of the Land Grant Scholarship, the Jewel Starfish Foundation scholarship and personal support to students as a demonstration of her vision for empowering young people.

"Human Resource Development plays a significant role in the economics of the country and that is why I will continue to empower your youth because on them the future of the country depends," she said.

She added that those initiatives have improved the human capital of Bong County and Liberia by extension.

She called on the citizens to support the reelection of the CDC government for continuation of youth and women empowerment and fostering development in Liberia.

VP Taylor named the payment of WASSCE fees for senior high school students, the budgetary allotment for the completion of the Bong County Technical College, free secondary education, and free public university education among others as workings of the CDC in Bong County.

At the same time, several radio talk shows Participants have hailed the VP for her relentless effort in spending her resources to better the lives of citizens across the County.

"Sometimes it baffles me if I hear people saying that the Vice President does not have a beautiful home in Bong County. How does someone's personal house improve the living conditions of the citizenry?

Do they want the VP to cancel all of her scholarship programs at Cuttington and other universities and direct the money to her personal life and build schools and hotels like other politicians in the county?

We need to stop these negative criticisms as citizens and appreciate the good things the woman is doing" Francis Jutee of the Brooklyn community told a local radio station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Kebbeh Kollie of the Gbarnga central market who also called on the program appreciated the VP for sending her two kids to school"

"I don't know how they would have gone to school without the help of the Vice President. I am grateful that she helped my first son from high school and he just graduated from Cuttington University recently. My daughter, who is the second born, is currently in Triple-A Academy and is benefiting from the Jewel Starfish Foundation, a scholarship that will take her up to university" she added.