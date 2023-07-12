Kenya: Protestors Block Mombasa Road Near Mlolongo As They Bring Down Nairobi Expressway Barrier

Nairobi — Motorists on Mombasa road have been urged to approach Mlolongo area with caution.

This after youths blocked the road near the entry into the expressway lighting bonfires on both sides of the road.

"We regret to inform you that a section of the Nairobi Express way toll services have been temporarily halted at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR toll stations due to the ongoing demonstrations. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy on the road, "read a tweet by Moja Express company which is mandated by running the operations on the highway.

This comes in the wake of anti-government demonstrations held at the behest of opposition leader Raila Odinga over the high cost of living.

On Friday, Odinga announced more protests in the country following what he described a "successful mission" during the coalition's inaugural protest on the same day.

Odinga said he was happy that his supporters were brave enough to march to the Nairobi Central Business District from Kamukunji where he addressed a rally.

"We made a major achievement because we were able to access the CBD even though police tried to stop us," he said, declaring: "We are unstoppable. "said Odinga