Kenya: Nairobi Largely Deserted As Police Patrol Streets, Most Businesses Closed

12 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Nairobi was largely deserted Wednesday, with most businesses closed due to planned demonstrations called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other civil society groups to protest the high cost of living.

In the Central Business District, only a few businesses were opened with less foot traffic on the streets and heavy police patrols, some on horseback.

The situation was the same in downtown which is usually congested

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has banned any form of protests or demonstrations and gatherings and ordered police to disperse groups.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.