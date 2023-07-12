Kenya: Nairobi Largely Deserted As Police Patrol Streets, Most Businesses Closed

Nairobi — Nairobi was largely deserted Wednesday, with most businesses closed due to planned demonstrations called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other civil society groups to protest the high cost of living.

In the Central Business District, only a few businesses were opened with less foot traffic on the streets and heavy police patrols, some on horseback.

The situation was the same in downtown which is usually congested

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has banned any form of protests or demonstrations and gatherings and ordered police to disperse groups.