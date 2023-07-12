Nigerians Confidence All Time Low, Political Scientists Tell Tinubu

The Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) has said the confidence of Nigerians is at all times low and only fairness, equity and justice can give new hope to them.

It noted that in the past few years, Nigerians had passed through very difficult periods of the Coronavirus pandemic, currency swap introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), hyperinflation, unemployment, high poverty level and others.

In a communiqué issued and signed by the President of NPSA, Prof. Hassan A. Saliu, after a meeting on agenda setting for the Nigerian president with support from CISLAC, the organisation urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisions that will restore the hope of Nigerians.

"The effects of all the developments, in our view, are still being felt in the country, coupled with the recent removal of fuel subsidy on PMS. All these, no doubt, have piled up financial pressures on Nigerians.

"The NPSA is of the view that the thrust of governance must seriously consider the need to rebuild confidence in the Nigerian nation and strengthen the fabric of nationhood through running an open, inclusive, and transparent system of governance that combines competent technocrats with seasoned politicians who are of proven integrity.

"There is an urgent need to come up with action plans in addressing the inevitable impacts of all these developments on Nigerians for the urgent task of re-positioning their country," it said.

At the meeting chaired by Prof. Ayo Dunmoye were professors Rufai Alkali, Victor Adetula, Robert Dode, Ikenna Alumona, Sheriff Ghazali, Gani Yoroms, Ms. Julie Sanda, and the representative of CISLAC among others.