Africa: Senegal to Host two Power-Packed Philanthropy Conferences, Igniting Africa's Revolution

[Monday 31 July] - Senegal, a dynamic hub of innovation and progress, is poised to host two monumental gatherings that will shape the very fabric of philanthropy in Africa. Organized by TrustAfrica, Wits University’s Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI),

Africa Philanthropy Forum, East Africa Philanthropy Network, Africa Philanthropy Network and Southern Africa Trust, the 4th African Philanthropy Conference and 2nd African Philanthropy Academic Conference are scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 1 and 2 to 4 August respectively. This distinguished convergence will unite esteemed academics, practitioners, philanthropic visionaries, donors, researchers, think tanks, and government officials to engage in deep reflection on the pressing challenges confronting the philanthropic ecosystem.

Anchored on the theme of "African Philanthropy at an Inflection Point," these conferences aim at exploring the vital dimensions of People, Power, Policy, and Practices. Participants will have the opportunity to exchange knowledge, challenge established narratives, and collaboratively design strategies to address the pressing challenges facing the continent.

"Senegal's selection as the host country for these transformative conferences is a testament to its dedication to catalyzing significant change and empowering local communities," states Dr. Ebrima Sall, Executive Director of Trust Africa in a recent media interview. "At this pivotal

moment, African philanthropy has the power to influence major systems, challenge prevailing cultural narratives, and forge enduring impact."

Professor Bhekinkosi Moyo, Director at CAPSI, emphasizes the significance of this gathering, stating, "Just as an inflection point typically necessitates a creative and forward-thinking approach to adapt, transform, or navigate through the challenges it presents, we too stand on

the precipice of a new era for African philanthropy. By harnessing strategic and innovative approaches, we can leverage local capacity, address complex hurdles, and unlock Africa's deep-seated potential for sustainable development."

The African Philanthropy Academic Conference will kick-start the week at the iconic Museum of Black Civilizations, fostering an environment for deep academic engagement and collaboration. The main conference will take place at the renowned Palm Beach Hotel Conference Centre in Saly, providing a dynamic setting for timely discussions and impactful networking opportunities.

In addition, the gala dinner, scheduled for Thursday, [3 August 2023], will honor exceptional individuals with Lifetime Achievement Awards. This accolade recognizes their outstanding contributions to African philanthropy and their dedication to mentoring leaders and practitioners in the sector. The award ceremony will be a highlight of the conference, symbolizing the unwavering commitment to excellence and transformative leadership within the philanthropic community.

"The conferences serve as a rallying point for change, fostering an ecosystem where philanthropy addresses larger societal issues, influences systems, and challenges the status quo," says Stigmata Tenga, Executive Director of APN. "This is an unmatched opportunity for

stakeholders across Africa to come together, share insights, and co-create solutions that will drive positive change for the continent."

The conferences mark a defining moment in Africa's philanthropic journey. It is an invitation to envision a future where philanthropy plays a central role in reshaping systems, advocating for equity, democracy, and dismantling systemic racism.

For more information about the conferences, please visit

www.africanphilanthropyconference.com