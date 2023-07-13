Nigeria: Zulum Names Ex-Minister, Tijani, SSG - Re-Appoints Marte As Chief of Staff

The two appointments were announced by the governor's spokesperson, Isa Gusau, in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno State, has appointed a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Bukar Tijani, as the secretary to the state government (SSG).

The governor also re-appointed Isa Marte, a professor, as his Chief of Staff.

Mr Isa said Mr Zulum considered Mr Tijani's very high-level experience as minister from July 2011 to September 2013 and as assistant secretary-general and assistant director-general (ASG/ADG) of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Aside from both offices, he also listed other national positions earlier held by the new SSG, including the national coordinator for Nigeria's National Programme for Agriculture and Food Security and his coordination of the World Bank's Fadama project.

Mr Isa also said the former minister had visited about 50 countries for official engagements and significantly contributed to developing agriculture and food security in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 62-year-old Mr Tijani was born in Damasak but hails from Dikwa Local Government.

He attended Gubio Primary School, Gubio, from 1970-1973; Monguno Primary School from 1967-1970 and Yerwa Government Secondary School, Maiduguri, from 1973-1978.

While congratulating the new SSG, the governor urged him to utilise his experience to effectively and efficiently coordinate government activities.

He particularly urged him to focus on multi-sectoral development, especially agriculture and food security, which he is very knowledgeable about.