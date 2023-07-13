Nigeria: Tinubu Writes House, Seeks N500bn From 2022 Supplementary Budget for Subsidy Palliatives

12 July 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Juliet Akoje

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has requested the House of Representatives to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act for subsidy palliatives.

The president, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajuudeen, which was read at plenary on Wednesday, said the amendment is to extract N500 billion from the 2022 supplementary budget to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The letter read: "I write to request for the amendment of the 2022 supplementary Appropriation Act.

"The request became necessary to provide necessary palliatives to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

"Thus, the sum of N500 billion has been extracted from the 2022 supplementary appropriation act of N819.536 billion for the provisions of palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal. I seek the expeditious consideration of this request."

