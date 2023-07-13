Nigeria: Class of 99 Governors Visit Tinubu, Pledge Support for President

The former governors said they are backing Mr Tinubu because the time for politics has passed.

The Class of 1999 Nigerian governors on Wednesday paid a solidarity visit to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was attended by 26 of the 36 governors. Some of them have passed on.

Former Governor Lucky Igbinedion of Edo, while briefing journalists, said the visit was to assure Mr Tinubu of their support and cooperation.

"We met the president as a colleague governor that laid the foundation of the current democracy in Nigeria in 1999, which has continued to strengthened up to today.

"We also congratulated him on his election and thanked him for appointing one of us as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (George Akume).

"We spoke about security, about electricity supply because these are key factors in development of any economy. He assured us of the administration's preparedness to tackle them headlong," he said.

Mr Igbinedion said the former governors took cognisance of the fact that now is the time to separate politics from national development, adding that all hands must be on deck to rebuild Nigeria now.

"We are now talking of the project Nigeria and not about political affiliations. It is time to work for the progress of the country.

"The president (Tinubu) assured us that it is his dream to see a better Nigeria where all citizens will feel a sense of belonging. He also said that Nigerians should be patient with recent decisions taken by the administration.

"We also acknowledged that the issue of fuel subsidy removal is a right decision and palliative should be provided which he is already taking measures."

Among the former governors in attendance at the meeting with President Tinubu were those of Plateau, Joseph Dariye; Kebbi, Adamu Aliero; Sokoto, Attahiru Baffarawa; Ekiti, Niyi Adebayo; Jigawa, Saminu Turaki; and Bauchi, Ahmed Muazu.

