South Africa Fights to Keep AGOA Benefits - South African News Briefs - July 13, 2023

South Africa Launches Last-Ditch Effort to Save AGOA Benefits

South Africa is making a last-ditch attempt to retain preferential trade benefits with the U.S. under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), reports News24. A delegation led by Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Ebrahim Patel has gone to Washington for discussions. The loss of AGOA benefits would negatively impact South Africa's agricultural and manufacturing sectors, particularly the automotive industry. Some South African government officials and politicians have made critical comments about the U.S. and expressed support for Russia, leading to doubts about South Africa's non-aligned stance. U.S. legislators have questioned whether it is appropriate for South Africa to host the AGOA forum and raised concerns about South Africa's alleged arms sales to Russia and joint military exercises. The final decision on AGOA eligibility lies with the U.S. Congress.

38 Nominees Shortlisted for Public Protector Position

A parliamentary committee has released the names of 38 nominees who have met the requirements to be considered for the position of Public Protector, reports eNCA. The names will be published on the national legislature's website for public comment for seven days. The shortlisting process is set to begin on July 26. Advocate Busisiwe Mkwebane, the current Public Protector, who is under suspension, will conclude her term on October 15. The Public Protector's Office is an independent body that investigates claims of abuse of power, unfair treatment, non-adherence to rules, dishonest or improper handling of money, and personal gain through bribes and corruption. The conditions to be considered for the position - besides being a South African Citizen, a judge, advocate, or attorney - are to be a fit and proper person to hold such office.

KZN Pupils to Design Their Own "Mission to Mars" at NASA

KwaZulu-Natal schoolgirl Willemien Kotzé has been selected to attend the United Space School (USS) at NASA in Houston, Texas, reports TimesLive. She will be joined by William Kitching, a Hilton College pupil. The USS programme brings together students from various countries for a 15-day immersive experience that combines classroom learning and field trips to space-related sites. Under the mentorship of engineers, scientists, and leaders in the aerospace industry, they come together to design their own "Mission to Mars". Kotzé aims to become an astronaut and is excited to learn about space science and technology.

More South African news