Nigeria: Subsidy Removal - Be Patient, Palliatives Will Come, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday in Abuja urged Nigerians to exercise patience as the framework for palliatives to ameliorate the hardship brought on by the petrol subsidy removal were being worked out.

He, however, gave assurance that the decision was in the best interest of the country, especially in guaranteeing future prosperity.

President Tinubu made this call when he received the Class of 1999 governors, made up of 18 governors who were his contemporaries, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He appealed for more patience from Nigerians, while assuring that the government will speed up the process and ensure a full-proof social security structure that will not be compromised, especially in cash transfer.

"I understand that our people are suffering, yet there can be no childbirth without pain. The joy of childbirth is the relief that comes after the pain. Nigeria is reborn already with fuel subsidy removal. It is a rebirth of the country for the largest number over a few smugglers.

"Please tell the people to be a little patient. The palliative is coming. I don't want cash-transfer to fall into wrong hands. I know it pinches and it is difficult. In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country," he told the governors who were led by former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion.

"We served as governors and sat in this Council Chamber. All I wanted was democracy and the salvation of the country. I never thought I was going to be here as president, but God Almighty has brought me," President Tinubu stated in a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake.

Tinubu assured the governors and Nigerians that he will work towards "unity, equity, stability, and prosperity of the country".

"My commitment to that democratic value is unwavering. I am overwhelmed and honoured by the numbers of you here," he said.

President Tinubu noted that the country will not make meaningful progress without fixing electricity, assuring that his administration will harness gas resources, and explore every opportunity to ensure stable power generation and supply.

On security, the president, who had earlier met with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to review situation in the North East, appealed to Nigerians, especially residents of Plateau State, to sheathe their swords and use dialogue in resolving conflicts, adding that issues of borders were man-made, not created by God.

"We will do everything possible to stabilise the country," he added.

The former governors urged the president to pursue his vision for a greater Nigeria with vigour, steadfastness, and resilience, and to trust in their support for development policies.

"We are here with you. We are your foot soldiers, and you can tap into our experience. You are a person who believes in Nigeria. With your good leadership, Nigeria will take its place," Igbinedion said.

He said they were 19 at the meeting, including President Tinubu, who was governor of Lagos State and George Akume, a former Benue State governor and presently secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), adding that 10 of their mates had passed on .

Other former governors at the meeting with President Tinubu were Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Sen. Orji Uzo Kalu (Abia), Sen. Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Adamu Muazu (Bauchi), Donald Duke (Cross River), James Ibori (Delta), Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom), Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu), Saminu Turaki, (Jigawa), Sen. Adamu Aliero, Olusegun Osoba, (Ogun), Adebisi Akande (Osun), Sen. Joshua Dariye (Plateau), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Ahmad Sani Yarima (Zamfara) and Rev. Jolly Nyame (Taraba).

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has requested the House of Representatives to amend the 2022

Supplementary Appropriation Act.

The President in a letter addressed to the speaker of the House, Abbas Tajuudeen, read at plenary yesterday said the amendment is to extract N500 billion from the 2022 supplementary budget to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The letter reads: "I write to request for the amendment of the 2022 supplementary Appropriation Act.

The request became necessary to provide necessary palliatives to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

Tinubu Asks Govs To Nominate Competent Individuals For Parastatal Boards

President Bola Tinubu has called on governors across party lines to nominate competent individuals for appointment into boards of parastatals.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) and Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, disclosed this in a communique after an emergency meeting of the forum on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the president had on June 19 approved the immediate dissolution of the governing boards of all federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies.

Abdulrazaq said, "Members also resolved to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for showing leadership by extending opportunity to governors across party lines, by asking them to nominate competent people from their fold for appointment into boards of parastatals."

Governor Abdulrazaq added that the governors had taken urgent action to combat the devastating effects of natural disasters and to safeguard national food security.

He said the governors had received briefings from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and had resolved to collaborate with relevant agencies to develop a robust and coordinated response.

According to him, the primary objective is to save lives, protect livelihoods, and ensure the preservation of critical infrastructure.

The governors called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to develop a comprehensive partnership framework to strengthen their engagement with the states.

According to them, by fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing between NEMA, NiMet, and the respective state governments, they can optimize their preparedness and response mechanisms.

The governors also received the United Nations Under Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Malala highlighted the need to sustain efforts in addressing gender discrimination and promoting girl-child education.

She expressed her desire for Nigeria to implement gender-responsive policies and ensure access to quality education for girls.

The NGF expressed its readiness to collaborate with the UN and the Malala Fund in achieving these goals.