Nigeria: Customs Intercepts 37 Trailer Loads of Rice, 5 Tankers of PMs in Ogun

The Customs command says it generated N93.301 million from import duties and auctioned seized petrol and scrap vehicles.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, says it intercepted 37-trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice in different parts of Ogun State between January and June.

The command also said it seized the equivalent of five tanker loads of premium motor spirit (PMS) and arrested seven suspected smugglers during the same period.

The Area Controller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this on Tuesday at a briefing on the command's activities in the last six months at its headquarters in Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The official said the command also intercepted five luxury buses smuggled into the country through the Ohumbe land border.

According to him, the command generated N93.301 million from import duties and auctioned seized petrol and scrap vehicles.

Mr Makinde said the revenue generated represents an increase of 310 per cent over last year's N29,940 million generated in the corresponding period.

The controller added that 392 seizures were made with the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,313,628,488.

He said some of the seizures were 5,048 pieces of used tyres, 390 bales of used clothing, 61 units of vehicles, including five luxury buses, 173,975 litres of petrol, 107 sacks and 1,595 wraps of cannabis sativa, 194 cartons of codeine syrup and 22,526 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50 kg each ( an equivalent of 37 trailer loads).

"We remain resolute in our fight against smuggling of rice and other prohibited items to encourage local production in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria policy on local production," Mr Makinde said.

He said the command achieved a "remarkable result" due to continuous stakeholders' engagement, deployment of intelligence in the operation and improved discipline and dedication to duty by his officers.