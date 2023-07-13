Nigeria: Lagos Police Rescue Baby From Sewage Tank

13 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
The baby was rescued at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and taken for immediate medical attention at a health centre.

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a day-old baby girl abandoned in a sewage tank in the Gowon Estate area of the state.

The police command made this known on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"A day-old female baby was found in a sewage tank at about 8:30 a.m. today. Officers of Gowon Estate Division, upon being alerted, promptly arrived at the scene.

The baby was taken for immediate medical attention at a health centre and is doing well.'

