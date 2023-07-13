Liberia: Fire Kills 4 Family Members

Nimba County — At least four persons, including a visiting American, have reportedly died as a result of an uncontrollable fire incident in Ganta, Nimba County.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, but residents of Bassa Community in Ganta blame the situation on electrical fault from Jungle Energy Power, a private supplier of electricity in the county, but the firm denied responsibility.

The four victims who met their untimely death over the weekend include 58-year-old Sam Kamue, an American, who has come to Liberia to see his wife and rest of the family members.

The NEW DAWN gathered that the late Sam Kamue reportedly died in the fire along with his wife, Ruth K. Kofah, Sister-in-Law Mary Kofah, and an infant.

They were in bed when the incident occurred last Friday, July 7, 2023.

Our correspondent says Friday's tragic incident brings to over 20, the number of houses that have been destroyed as a result of fire outbreaks in Ganta.

Report says the couple had wedded less than a year ago when they met their demise along with a sister-in-law and a baby.

Following the incident, residents of Ganta including the Bassa Community tried rescuing the four victims but lack of firefighters and fire trucks posed a serious hindrance.

Ganta, a growing commercial city in rural Liberia, is without fire trucks and personnel despite frequent occurrences of fire incidents

When contacted, the communication director for Jungle Energy Power (JEP) Zawolo Banakpa, distanced the company from the tragedy.