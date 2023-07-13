Kenya: From Next Week We Will Have Three Days Straight of Protests - Sifuna

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has hinted at the opposition coalition stepping up its anti-government protests from next week.

While appearing on a Citizen television live show, Sifuna indicated that their decision was informed by what he called a lack of the Kenya kwanza led administration listening to Kenyans.

"From next week we will have three days straight of protests from Monday to Wednesday until President Ruto listens to Kenyans," he said.

Demonstrators Wednesday poured to the streets to protest over the high cost of living and what they called punitive taxation imposed on Kenyans by the Ruto led administration.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga who was scheduled to address his supporters in Nairobi's Kamukunji ground would later abort the planned demos over intelligence reports that he revealed pointed toward hired goons and police shooting at his supporters.

"Police have blocked Kamukunji where they were shooting at people and using teargas," he said, "even our people who were sent there to set up a dais were dispersed, "said Odinga at an address to the media from his Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation offices.

Sifuna later revealed plans by the government to arrest opposition leaders who led the Wednesday demon.

"Kenya Kwanza cannot order for the arrest of Raila," he added.

This even as the interior cabinet secretary spoke tough, vowing to arrest all the enablers of the demonstrations.

"The government has tonight mobilized all law enforcement agencies of the state and the institutions of our country's criminal justice system to conclude investigations urgently and proceed to the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the [planning and execution of the crimes," said Kindiki