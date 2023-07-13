Kenya: Mavoko MP Patrick Makau in Hot Soup Over Mombasa Road Chaos

13 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Mavoko MP Patrick Makau has been arrested as police intensify investigations over Wednesday's chaos that rocked Mombasa Road in protests called by the Opposition against the high cost of living.

Police said Makau was arrested from his Karen home on Thursday morning.

The arrest follows a directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who has vowed action on leaders accused of planning the chaos that rocked most parts of the country.

A police officer told Capital FM that Makau was being investigated for allegedly mobilising youths who caused violence on Mombasa Road where the Expressway was vandalised and motorists stoned.

In total, seven people were killed during Wednesday's chaos, including three in Mavoko.

Violent protests were witnessed in the capital Nairobi and other parts of the country Wednesday, with police firing live bullets, teargas and deploying water canon.

Police fired tear gas on protesters who defied a police ban to join a demonstration against tax hikes in the capital Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Homa Bay, Nakuru among others.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.