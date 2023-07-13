Ghana: Black Queens Off to Guinea for Paris 2024 Qualifier

Twenty-three members of the Black Queens playing staff and members of the technical team left Accra yesterday for Conakry to play Guinea in the 1st leg of the 1st round qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 11-member technical team was led by Nora Hauptle, Head Coach, of the team.

The agenda is to get a first leg result against the Guineans to present an easier second leg clash in Ghana.

Dreamz Ladies midfield sensation, Stella Nyamekye and Ampem Darkoa Ladies attacker, Mary Amponsah, travelled with the team as the only two players selected from the recent WAFU B winning U-20 side.

FC Nordsiaelland's Jennifer Cudjoe also got the nod after a long absence, while long serving Janet Egyir and Linda Eshun also made the squad.

The goalkeepers are Cynthia Fiindib Konlan of Swieqi United FC, Safiatu Salifu of Yanga Princesses and Kerrie McCarthy of Kumasi Sports Academy, while the defenders are Linda Eshun of Hasaacas Ladies, Janet Egyir of Hapoel Jerusalem Katamon, Justice Tweneboah of BIIK Kazygurt, Anasthesia Achiaa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Adama Alhassan of Army Ladies, Portia Boakye of Djurgarden IF, Mavis Owusu of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Susan Ama Duah of Avaldsnes FC.

The midfielders include Ernestina Ama Abambila of TME SMS Lods, Grace Asantewaa of Real Betis Feminas, Azumah Bugre of IFK Norrkoping, Evelyn Badu of Avaldsnes FC, Fidous Yakubu of Hasaacas Ladies, Jennifer Cudjoe of FC Nordjaelland and Stella Nyamekye of Dreamz Ladies.

The strikers are Princess Adubea of Kiryat Gat, Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Vivian Adjei Konadu of Gokulam Kerala FC, Gifty Assifuah of 1207 Antayla Spor and Doris Boaduwaa of Hasaacas Ladies.