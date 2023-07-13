Ghana: Assin North MP Case - Stay of Proceedings Application Dismissed

The Accra High Court, yesterday dismissed a motion filed by lawyers for the Assin North Member of Parliament, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, for stay of proceedings pending the determination of an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

The court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, in its ruling yesterday, said no rule binds the court to stay proceedings merely because an appeal had been filed against its decision.

"The power of the court to stay proceedings is discretionary and the discretion is not to be exercised arbitrarily and capriciously, but in accordance with due process," the judge said.

Justice Yanzuh indicated that the discretion to stay proceedings must only be exercised in exceptional circumstances where irreparable damages would occur, and the appeal would be rendered nugatory on a party if the proceedings are not stayed.

The judge further said an accused has the right to file an appeal against a decision, but that appeal should not automatically operate as a stay of proceedings.

Justice Yanzuh said "I am unable to agree with the submission that the appeal would be rendered nugatory if the proceedings are not stayed as it does not amount to special circumstances for which a stay ought to be granted."

She said the court did not "see how the success of the appeal would be rendered nugatory by this application as the application for variation is to adjourn the case beyond the by-election, to allow the accused time to campaign and the by-election has been conducted and the accused has been sworn in."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justice Yanzuh said "I do not see how the decision not to stay proceedings would amount to the denial of fair trial."

On the tendering of the voice recording of the President in court, the judge stated that the court does not concern itself with what was said somewhere else, as the court only considers issues before it.

Lawyers for Mr Quayson filed an appeal challenging decision by the High Court to dismiss their motion for a review of the court's previous orders.

The High Court had earlier ruled against a motion challenging its decision to hear the case involving Mr Quayson and the Republic on a day-to-day basis.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, lawyer for Mr Quayson, said the court erred in law when it failed to give due attention to important considerations such as constitutional rights of the accused in exercising its discretion.

"Notice of errors of law set out in the notice of appeal, including the endorsement, in effect, of prejudice to a fair trial clearly is in breach of the accused person's constitutional rights to a fair trial," he said.

Mr Tsikata indicated that the team of lawyers would apply to the Court of Appeal again for a stay of proceedings, pending the appeal at the Appeal Court, and asked the court to give them such opportunity.

The case has been adjourned to July 14.