Liberia: Boakai Vows 'Brutal' Corruption Fight

Opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has vowed to wage a 'brutal' war against corruption, terming it cancer that is eating up the country.

Through a statement issued Wednesday, 12 July 2023, the Unity Party (UP) leader pledged to prosecute corrupt officials of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) with utmost brutality.

The former vice president said he wants to build a Liberia founded on principles and integrity.

According to Boakai, together Liberia can be built on the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

However, he urged all Liberians to support the UP Campaign to fight corruption, saying it is crucial for the future prosperity of the nation.

"Fellow Liberians, one of the primary objectives of my administration, starting from day one as the President of Liberia, will be to tackle corruption head-on," he said.

"The cancer is eating up the country and it must be faced with utmost brutality. Let us stand united in our determination to create a fair and just society for every Liberian, where opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of their background or connections," Amb. Boakai stated.

He further indicated that he will establish and fully empower renowned anti-corruption czars, entrusting them with the critical responsibility of recovering stolen funds and ill-gotten properties from officials of the George Manneh Weah-led government.

The opposition politician disclosed that with their unmatched expertise and track record, Liberians can be assured that they will be well-equipped to deliver results.

"We must acknowledge that a comprehensive and effective investigation into the corrupt activities of the Weah regime will be absolutely critical to achieve success," he noted.

The UP leader assured Liberians that his government will actively pursue the recovery of ill-gotten gains and hold accountable those who have abused their positions of trust.

The former vice president indicated that the scrutiny will extend to all the individuals directly and indirectly in their transactions.

He pointed out that the fight against corruption demands a thorough examination of Liberia's contracts, appropriation and execution of the national budgets, existing audit reports as well as other related financial records.

"Furthermore, this process will be conducted transparently and impartially. Independent institutions tasked with combating corruption and building robust systems of accountability will be adequately funded and empowered to play a pivotal role in this endeavor."

Boakai said their professional insights and meticulous investigations will enable his government to uncover any illicit enrichment and ensure that justice is served.

Amb. Boakai warned that those who find themselves unable to provide a reasonable explanation for their sudden accumulation of vast wealth within a span of fewer than six years, based on their declared incomes, will be required to present their case before the judiciary.

The opposition leader stated that this initiative will be fueled by his desire to restore faith in the democratic institutions and ensure that public resources are used for the betterment of all Liberians.

"By retrieving these unlawfully acquired assets, we will be able to redirect funds towards essential services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and job creation," he continued.

"This will also send a strong signal to my own appointed officials that the highest degree of integrity is demanded of them or our reinvigorated and well-resourced anti-corruption institutions will go after them," he concluded.