Liberia: Cummings Assures Economic Growth

Presidential hopeful Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has assured Liberians of good governance, economic growth, and better job opportunities when elected president of Liberia.

The opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) standard bearer on Tuesday, 11 July 2023, completed the candidate nomination exercise in Paynesville which is required by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

He told reporters at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex that he will make his case during the campaign period for Liberians to give him the chance to serve them and restore good governance.

"I want to say to Liberians that I am excited about the opportunity to serve them as their leader," said Mr. Cummings.

"We will use the campaign period starting August 6 to travel the length and breadth of Liberia to make our case for the people to give us the chance to serve them," he added.

After the exercise, Mr. Cummings extolled the NEC and its officials for the process, saying it's done with order and respect.

"Today we registered with the National Elections Commission (NEC) as Standard Bearer and Presidential Candidate of the CPP for the October 10, 2023 [Presidential and Legislative] Elections," he said.

The CPP leader said the journey to real change and fixing the country continues, stressing that "Liberia can change."

"Liberia must change. Liberia will change. I promise you, we will WIN and together, we will FIX our country for the betterment of all Liberians because Liberians Deserve Better," Mr. Cummings noted.

He however expressed excitement and appreciation to partisans, supporters, and sympathizers who showed up during the process.

He said it demonstrated their love, and he was grateful for their immense support over the years.

Cummings said he is so excited about the completion of phase one of the NEC candidate nomination process.

Additionally, the CPP leader expressed optimism about the outcome, saying he knows he will make his case to be given the chance to give Liberians the life and opportunity they deserve.

"To be real, Liberia and Liberians deserve better and real change is coming," he said.

Mr. Cummings vowed that going forward, Liberians should expect a very vigorous and robust campaign, adding that making his case to Liberians remains paramount.

Cummings also commented on the just-ended Sierra Leone election, saying he did not have the facts about a lot of rumors of improprieties and irregularities in Sierra Leone's elections.

He however said the CPP will ensure that its votes are jealously protected to bring about the needed result for the Liberian people.

"Now to Liberia, what I do know, we have to be vigilant in this process. We have to hold the government to account to ensure that the result reflects the will of the people," Mr. Cummings said.

He assured Liberians that the CPP will be very rigorous and robust in the protection of its votes.

He added that the party will not hesitate to make any alarms when there are any irregularities and improprieties on the part of NEC or the government.