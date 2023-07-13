Nigeria: Kaduna Election Tribunal - INEC Rejects Own Documents As Evidence

The witness, Bonet Gwaza, a Senior System Analyst with INEC, had on 11 July presented some governorship election documents before the tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (lNEC) on Wednesday objected to the adoption of the deposition made by one of its staff who appeared as a witness before the Governorship Election Petition Court in Kaduna.

The witness, Bonet Gwaza, a senior system analyst with INEC, had on 11 July presented some governorship election documents before the tribunal.

Among the documents he presented were the INEC voter register for Kauru, Lere, Zaria and Igabi Local Government Areas (LGAs), the BVAs report and Form EC40G for the Igabi West constituency.

INEC's counsel, Abdullahi Aliyu, however, objected to the validity and admissibility of the documents.

Similarly, Duru Adeleye and Abdul Muhammad, the counsel of Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna State and the All Progressives Congress, rejected the documents.

The respondents' counsel said they would file reasons for the objection in their final written addresses.

Despite the objections, the tribunal admitted the documents and deposition made by Mr Gwaza, who appeared as a witness for the PDP governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru.

Also, during Wednesday's sitting, another witness, Danjuma Bello-Sarki, presented more exhibits to prove the petitioner's claim that the elections were rigged.

Mr Bello-Sarki was the PDP state collation officer for the 18 March governorship election in Kaduna State.

He tendered duplicate copies of the results from all the 8,012 polling units of the state in which he stated that INEC wrongly cancelled 65 polling units.

Other exhibits presented were the IREV report and the number of registered voters.

The witness was cross-examined by the respondents' counsels and was discharged by the court.

Meanwhile, the petitioner's counsel, Samuel Atung, prayed for an adjournment for them to present more witnesses.

Victor Oviawie, who heads the three-person panel, adjourned the case till 19 July for the petitioner to present more witnesses.

PDP challenges result

Mr Ashiru of the PDP is challenging the governorship election results that saw Uba Sani of the APC being declared the winner.

The PDP and its candidate rejected the results of some local governments, including Lere, arguing that the declared result did not tally with what was uploaded on the INEC election portal, IReV.

Mr Sani polled 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 719,196 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Jonathan Asake, came a distant third with 58,283 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, scored 21,405.