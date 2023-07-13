Nigeria: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Unending Gridlock Lingers, Completion Date Unknown

13 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Adegboye

COMMUTERS, motorists and residents, who ply the ever-busy the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, are experiencing nightmare, after the Eid-el-kabir celebration (Sallah holidays) as the notorious traffic jam returned to the road in full swing, due to on-going reconstruction of the dual carriageway.

The gridlock, which is more noticeable on inward Berger carriageway, usually builds up in the evening to late hours of the morning, while traffic on inward Lagos carriageway has been relatively light and almost free in some cases, after the Sallah holidays.

The reason for this, Vanguard observed, is that traffic diversion from New Garage, Berger, to the completed portion of the expressway inward Lagos, is shorter than the diversion from Otedola Bridge section to New Garage inward the Kara axis.

While it takes shorter period to navigate through the barricaded lane inward Lagos from New Garage, it takes longer time to go through the barricaded lane between Otedola Bridge and New Garage inward Kara.

This explains why traffic is more from the Lagos end than from the Kara end.

FG, contractor mum on date for completion

Meanwhile, efforts to get the new date for completion of the project, being handled by construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., from the Director of the Federal Highways in South-West, Adedamola Kuti, were unsuccessful, as WhatsApp message and calls to him were not responded to.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.