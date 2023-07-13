Ghana: Minimum Wage Discussions to Continue Between Clubs, FA - Kurt Simeon-Okraku

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr Simeon-Okraku, has said that discussions with clubs and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) on the introduction of a minimum wage and standard player contracts will continue with the welfare body.

The minimum wage seeks to address some pitfalls in the area of player welfare and to find a common platform to solve issues of salary discrepancies that currently exists in the football ecosystem.

Addressing delegates at the 29th ordinary session of congress at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Monday, Mr Simeon-Okraku said discussion on player welfare and other related issues would continue to arrive at a decision acceptable to the parties involved.

The Congress also upheld the suspension of Ashgold Soccer Club.

This decision means that Ashgold SC cannot play a part in football activity in the country.

Sixty-seven members of the GFA voted in favour of the continuous suspension of the Obuasi-based club, with 17 voting against it.

The GFA suspended Ashgold with immediate effect under Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes due to their involvement with banned officials, namely Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong over a violation of GFA and FIFA statutes.

The duo were banned by the GFA for their involvement in sports betting and alleged match manipulation.

Dr Kwaku Frimpong was handed a 10-year ban from all football-related activities, and has been fined Gh¢100,000 for his involvement in match manipulation.

Emmanuel Frimpong on the other hand was handed an eight-year ban for his involvement in match manipulation.

The suspension of AshantiGold SC means the club shall lose all membership rights and that the club cannot play in any football competition, but not limited to the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League.