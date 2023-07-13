Ghana: Vodafone Ghana 66th Asantehene Golf Tourney Ends in Kumasi

The Vodafone Ghana 66th Asantehene golf tournament was climaxed with a dinner hosted by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene in Kumasi on June 17.

The grand event, which was part of Vodafone Ghana's Ashanti Month celebrations, brought together golf enthusiasts, including amateurs and professional players as part of efforts to foster camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The dinner was used to present awards to the winners of the golf tournament.

Also in attendance were esteemed members of Otumfuor's retinue, senior management of Vodafone Ghana, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, representatives from the Telecel Group, (the majority shareholder of Vodafone Ghana), Chief Executives and officials from sponsoring companies, international golfers from seven African countries, and some of Vodafone's loyal customers.

The tournament, sponsored by Vodafone Ghana for the past seven years, served as a significant highlight of the Ashanti Month.

It also reemphasised Vodafone's unwavering support which had been instrumental in promoting sports, culture, and sustainable development in the Ashanti region.

The Asantehene in an address, commended Vodafone for their loyalty and support for the tournament. He said, "Vodafone has been loyal, very supportive of the Royal Golf Club in terms of organising this competition and I say thank you so much for that."

On her part, Vodafone CEO, Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, also expressed gratitude and reaffirmed Vodafone's commitment to the region.

She said, "Tonight, we celebrate not just the sport of golf, but the vibrant community that surrounds us. This prestigious tournament continues to strengthen our relationship with our valued clients, customers and Asanteman."

She pledged the company's continued commitment to the tournament.