Ghana: Minority Boycotts Parliament Again... in Support of Colleagues Facing Trial

The Minority caucus has, yet again, boycotted proceedings of Parliament, in Accra yesterday, in support of James Gyakye Quayson, Member for Assin North, who is facing criminal trial.

This is the second time in three parliamentary sittings, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus has deserted parliament in protest of what they say is the persecution of Mr Quayson and two other MPs by the State.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, the caucus boycotted the business of the House to solidarise with Mr Quayson and Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, MP, Ejumako/Enyan/ Essiam, and Minority Leader, who are facing criminal trials at the High Court.

The group said it would extend the same gesture to another colleague, Alhaji Collins Dauda, MP, Asutifi South, who is also facing criminal prosecution.

When the House reconvened at about 11:45 am yesterday from the weekend break, all 137 Minority MPs were absent on the floor with only a handful of Majority Members present.

The Ghanaian Times observed that some of the Minority MPs were present within the precinct of Parliament, but did not participate in business of the House at the plenary.

As a result of the boycott, scheduled questions in the name of Minority MPs could not be taken. Also, businesses of the House, including the presentation of papers and the second reading of the Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1019) were conducted by the one-sided House.

The Minority, at the swearing in of Mr Quayson on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, following his victory in the Assin North by-election, gave the hint it would boycott parliament in support of Mr Quayson, anytime he goes to court.

Dr Forson is facing prosecution for his role in the procurement of some ambulances, when he was a Deputy Minister of Finance.

Per the facts of the case as filed at the Accra High Court, Dr Forson is accused of signing the letters of credit, which formed the basis for the payment that resulted in financial loss to the State.

On the other hand, Mr Quayson is facing charges of "forgery, perjury and deceiving a public officer" when he filed to contest the 2020 presidential elections.

The Attorney-General contends that Mr Quayson, who made a return to Parliament after winning the Assin North by-election, following the annulment of his 2020 victory, held a Canadian citizenship when he filed to contest the polls contrary to law.

Alhaji Dauda is facing 70 charges of causing financial loss to the state relating to his alleged role in the Saglemi affordable housing project.

Meanwhile, Majority caucus member for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has appealed to the Minority to reconsider their mode of protest, because it was having impact on the efficiency of the House.

"I want to entreat the Minority to reconsider its decision because Mr Quayson is duly represented by very experienced lawyers, who can fight his case for him. It is very important that we also get measured with what we do with regard to our responsibilities as Members of Parliament. As duty demands of us, we ought to be in the chamber to represent the people who voted for us."