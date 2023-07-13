Ghana: Two Die, 2,300 Affected By W/Region Floods

Takoradi — TWO persons died while 2,300 people were affected by floods that hit parts of the Western Region since June, this year, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has disclosed.

The deaths occurred at Tarkwa and Ayiem in the Mpohor Municipalities, and about 410 of those affected, leave on the silt at Nzulezo tourist site, in the Jomoro Municipality.

Large tracts of farmlands and properties have also been destroyed by floods in communities, including Ahanta West, Nzema East, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Wassa East and Jomoro.

Farmers in Gwira Eshiem, Kaku Suazo, Dominase, Bamianko, and Ainyinase, have called on government to repair access roads destroyed by floods.

At Gwira Eshiem, residents had to grapple with high tides as the River Ankobra overflowed its banks, submerged homes and residents could not come out of their rooms.

The recent torrential rain across the region, has affected socio-economic activities in the affected areas, and victims crave for relief items, the Western Regional NADMO Coordinator, Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, told the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

He cautioned that meteorological reports indicated clouds are still laden with high moisture.

Mr Mohammed blamed the flooding partly on haphazard and unauthorised development along waterways, and mentioned that, a developer had constructed a bridge across River Whin, to have access to his site.

He said "we receive reports from Meteo every three days from the national level and if we don't' take care, we'll be experiencing more natural disasters in the region."

Mr Mohammed said some people displaced by the floods were temporarily taking shelter in schools and other public buildings.

He appealed to people to keep away from river banks and advised against dumping of waste into water bodies.

The Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, had also donated 200 bags of rice each to the Ahanta West and Nzema East Municipalities, whiles the Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA) also assisted the Nzulezu community with other relief items.

Institutions and philanthropist, including WAYOE Engineering Company, Norplam Ltd and Ghana Rubber Estate Ltd have also donated food items to the people in Jomoro, Ahanta West and Nzema East Municipalities affected by the heavy rains.

had to grapple with high tides as the River Ankobra overflowed its banks, submerged homes and residents could not come out of their rooms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The recent torrential rain across the region, has affected socio-economic activities in the affected areas, and victims crave for relief items, the Western Regional NADMO Coordinator, Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, told the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

He cautioned that meteorological reports indicated clouds are still laden with high moisture.

Mr Mohammed blamed the flooding partly on haphazard and unauthorised development along waterways, and mentioned that, a developer had constructed a bridge across River Whin, to have access to his site.

He said "we receive reports from Meteo every three days from the national level and if we don't' take care, we'll be experiencing more natural disasters in the region."

Mr Mohammed said some people displaced by the floods were temporarily taking shelter in schools and other public buildings.

He appealed to people to keep away from river banks and advised against dumping of waste into water bodies.

The Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, had also donated 200 bags of rice each to the Ahanta West and Nzema East Municipalities, whiles the Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA) also assisted the Nzulezu community with other relief items.

Institutions and philanthropist, including WAYOE Engineering Company, Norplam Ltd and Ghana Rubber Estate Ltd have also donated food items to the people in Jomoro, Ahanta West and Nzema East Municipalities affected by the heavy rains.