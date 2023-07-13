Nigeria: NCAA Suspends All 737 Aircraft in Max Air Fleet

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Wednesday, suspended all Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of indigenous airline operator, Max Air, with immediate effect.

The suspension conveyed in a letter with reference number, NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, dated July 12, 2023 titled, 'Suspension of Parts A3 and D43 of the Operations Specifications Issued to Max Air with Immediate Effect,'

signed by the Agency's director of Operations, Training and Licensing, Capt. Ibrahim Bello Dambazau, on behalf of director general of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the Authority has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit on all Boeing 737 in the airline's fleet.

The decision followed incidents involving the Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of Max Air.

The letter reads, "The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby suspends Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorization) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd. with regards to the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft type in your fleet.

"With the above suspension, you are to immediately suspend the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft in your fleet.

"The Authority's action is due to the several occurrences that involved your Boeing B737 aircraft as listed hereunder:

"Loss of Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between Take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and onlanding at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria on 7th May, 2023.

"Fuel Contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on ground Yola Airport on the 7th of July, 2023.

"Aborted take-off of Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indication on the 11th of July, 2023.

"An air return by aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to duct overheat indication in the cockpit on the 11th of July, 2023.

"The authority has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of your organization. The result of this audit, it said, must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the operations Specifications to your organisation to further operate the aircraft type."