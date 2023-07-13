Nigeria: NCAA Suspends Operation of B737 Aircraft in Max Air Fleet

13 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of all Boeing 737 aircraft in Max Air fleet.

The suspension was issued through a letter dated July 12, and titled "Suspension of parts A3 and D43 of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air with immediate effect."

The letter was signed by Capt. Ibrahim Dambazau, Director, Operations Training and Licensing, NCAA, on behalf of Capt. Musa Nuhu, Director General, NCAA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Part A3 deals with the airline's aircraft authorisation and D43 deals with Aircraft Listing of the operations specification issued to Max Air Ltd.

"The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby suspends Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorisation) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd. with regards to the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft type in your fleet.

"With the above suspension, you are to immediately suspend the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft in your fleet," the letter read in part.

The NCAA listed several occurrences that involved B737 aircraft in the fleet of the airline that promoted its action.

The aviation regulator, in the letter, said it had constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of airline.

It added that results of the audit must be found satisfactory by the authority prior to considering the restoration of the operation specifications to the organisation to further operate the aircraft type.

