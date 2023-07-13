Nigeria: N30bn Contract - Why National Assembly Roof Is Still Leaking - Contractors

The contractors said the necessary chemicals that will be applied on the affected roofing have been imported from the United States but would be applied after the rainy season.

Visible Construction Limited, a firm renovating the National Assembly Complex, says it is working hard to ensure that the leakage of the National Assembly roof is fixed.

The firm said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by its Project Engineer, Tajudeen Olanipekun.

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in March 2021 awarded a N30 billion renovation contract to Visible Construction Limited to rehabilitate critical segments of the NASS complex.

The segments to be renovated include the chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives, the White House Dome as well as the construction of offices of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and Library.

The rehabilitation of the segments has yet to be completed after two years since the contract was awarded to the firm.

The development makes the roofing of some sections of the NASS complex leak whenever it rains, and some offices get flooded.

The legislators currently hold their plenary sessions in temporary chambers.

Chemical imported

Mr Olanipekun said necessary chemicals that will be applied on the affected roofing have been imported from the United States but would be applied after the rainy season.

"The report on roof leakage in the National Assembly to us at Visible Construction is like the marking script of a student still writing his or her examination," he said.

"Renovation work on the entire complex is still being carried out by us. It is when we have finished the work that a report on roof leakage can be written, which, to us, would never happen as the problem would be a thing of the past by the time it is handed over to FCDA that gave us the job.

"There should be no cause for alarm from any quarters as regards the project since engineers from FCDA are also with us."