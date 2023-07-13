Liberia: Fisheries Sector Contributes 12 Percent to GDP

The fisheries sector of Liberia contributes approximately 12% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from agriculture and provides direct employment for at least 33,000 full-time fishers, fishmongers and processors residing along the coast.

The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) Emma Glassco, says marine capture fishery is the major revenue generation source of the sector, producing about 40,000 tons per year.

Madam Glassco made the disclosure Tuesday, 11 July during the 23rd Committee Session of member countries of the Fishery Committee for Eastern Central Atlantic (CECAF) held at Farmington Hotel in Harbel, Margibi County.

She underscores that the fisheries sector is important in Liberia's microeconomic development, as it strengthens food security by providing about 65% of the national animal protein needs while serving as a major source of employment and livelihood diversification, including opportunity to generate foreign exchange and revenue.

According to her, all member countries and relevant stakeholders actively work to execute the agenda of CECAF, especially during the 23rd Session with a singular objective of finding practical solutions to strengthening fisheries management and sustainability of shared stocks in the region.

She describes the 23rd Regular Session of the CECAF Committee as an important forum through which Member States, Associate Members, the CECAF Secretariat and stakeholders exchange ideas and experiences on what has worked in the past and how to further achieve progress in the future.

She reveals the 23rd Session that is being held on the theme: "Toward practical solutions to strengthen fisheries management and sustainability in CECAF region", marks a historic year for CECAF, especially at a time of global recovery from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on all fabrics of society, including the fisheries sector, which holds high significance for global food security and coastal livelihoods.

FAO Liberia Representative Ms. Bintia Stephen-Tchicaya, says since its creation in 1967, CECAF has played a leading role in giving the fisheries sector the prominence it deserves.

She notes that the contributions that CECAF scientists and experts provide are unique as a regional and neutral knowledge platform for its Member Nations to strengthen collaborations and share insights in the sector.

Ms. Stephen-Tchicaya explained that the global situation of biologically unsustainable fish stocks continues to grow, and revealed that this downward trend in the resource situation poses a serious threat to the sustainable contribution of this natural resource to the economic and social well-being of millions of people who benefit directly or indirectly from the exploitation of fishery resources.

CECAF is a Statutory Body established during the 48th Session of the FAO Council in 1967, under the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). It promotes sustainable fisheries and enhances cooperation among member countries in the Eastern Central Atlantic region. Jointly organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) of Liberia.

