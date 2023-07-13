Gambia: Ajax FC Clinch Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney Trophy

Ajax FC of Giboro on Sunday clinched the 2023 Kombo East inter-village football tournament trophy after thumping Bonto Koto 2-0 in a well-attended final played at the Kuloro Football Field.

Both sides came into the match with the motive of beating each other to lift the trophy.

Ajax FC of Giboro scored two goals in the match without Bonto Koto replying to clinch the 2023 Kombo East inter-village football tournament trophy.

As champions, Ajax FC of Giboro went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D35, 000 while Bonto Koto received D30, 000 as runners-up.

The tournament was organised to groom and nurture young talented players in Kombo East.