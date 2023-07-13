Gambia: SK East, Police Win Africell Maiden Volleyball Championship

Serrekunda East Olympafric volleyball male team and The Gambia Police Force (GPF) female side were on Saturday crowned champions of the Africell staged volleyball championship held at the KMC-Africell Park in Fajara.

The three-day championship was meant to encourage youngsters to take up sports seriously.

Serrekunda East volleyball team won the male category after defeating The Gambia Police Force (GPF) three sets to nil in the final.

The experienced Police side came as favourites into the final but was outplayed by the young Olympafric side in the opening two sets. They produced a tide display during the third set but eventually lost the final.

As winners of the male tournament, Serrekunda East Olympafric were awarded a giant trophy and a cash prize of D30, 000, while runners-up Police were given D20, 000.

"Winning the championship will serve as a motivation to my players who have been losing games in the ongoing national league," said Sainey Jawo, coach of the Serrekunda East Olympicafric team.

He added that the triumph will motivate his boys to work harder and bounce back in the league.

He said they knew it was not going to be an easy final against the Police, noting that even his players were not sure of winning the final owing to the experience of the Police.

He thanked Africell for organizing such a tournament for the youth, adding that this will go a long way in encouraging young people to take up sports seriously and showcase their talents.

Elsewhere, The Gambia Police Force (GPF) female team were crowned winner of the championship after beating Brikama three sets to nil in the final.

The female Police who were the favourite side dominated all the three sets against the young and inexperienced Brikama side.

As the winners in the women's category, the Police were awarded a giant trophy and a cash prize of D30, 000, while Brikama received D20, 000 as runners-up.

Coach Marie Wadda of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) said the victory is always important, especially the one which comes with a cash prize in a competition.

"Winning the tournaments is a very good thing for us, looking at what is involved, especially the prize money and knowing that we are competing in the league.

Bai Dodou Jallow, president of the Gambia Volleyball Association (GVBA), also described the tournament as very important. He added that they have never benefitted from such a rewarding championship.

"The prize staged in the championship is going to help both the players and teams. It is massively important looking at the platform created for players and teams to perform differently from the league."

Musa Sise, director of Corporate Affairs and PR at Africell Gambia Ltd., said the volleyball championship is not about Africell but about sports which can impact and encourage youngsters.

He added that despite the national leagues on-going, the championship brought the public, created an ambiance, sportsmanship and good spirit.

He noted that as done with basketball and volleyball, they look forward to stage championships for football and handball to encourage youngsters to take up sports seriously.

Meanwhile, Serrekunda East male team booked their place into the final after eliminating YMCA by three sets to two, while The Gambia Police Force (GPF) female side made it through to the final after beating Prisons three sets to nil in their semifinal battle.