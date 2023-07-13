Gambia: Jam City Finishes 3rd, Elite Utd, Bombada & BK Milan Win Final 2nd Tier Fixtures

Jam City finished 3rd position, while Elite United, Bombada and BK Milan all recorded impressive win during the final fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League played across different venues on Saturday.

Jam City beat The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) 1-0 at the King George 5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Ismaila Camara scored the game's only goal for the Jam City in the 40th minute.

The Jambanjelly-based Team, who overall collected 16 wins, 11 draws and suffered 7 defeats secured a playoff spot after finishing 3rd position with 59 points. The Ferry Boys, whoes dream of returning to the elite league shattered after they droped to 8th position with 51 points.

Elsewhere, Elite United beat Jarra West 5-3 away at the Soma Mini Stadium.

Sheikh Tijan Jallow scored a brace (two goals) for Elite United in the 40th and 87th minutes while Muhammed Sosu, Baboucarr Charty and Ebrima Jagne each scored in the 69th, 76th and 80th minutes respectively.

Musa Ceesay scored all three goals for Jarra West in the 67th, 83rd and 89th minutes.

Elite United, who were in good form since the start of the second round ended the league on 4th position with 58 points. They secured a playoff spot, while Jarra West occupy 14th position with 33 points.

Bombada FC smashed Latrikunda United 4-0 at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Mustapha Sambou's hat-trick in the 14th, 65th and 87th minutes and Sam Pierre Gomez goal in the 80th minute were all that mattered for Bombada FC to collect the maximum points.

The Brikama-based team who overall gathered 16 wins, 9 draws and suffered 9 losses moved to 5th place with 57 points, while Latrikunda United sit 13th position with 43 points.

B.K. Milan defeated Medical FC 1-0 at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori.

Modou Lamin Jatta scored the game's only goal for the Kachikally-based team in the 16th minute.

The Kachikally-based team who were the early pacesetters in the league finished 6th position with 57 points, while CRR-based team, Medical FC dropped to 12th position with 43 points.

Tallinding United played a 1-1 draw against B4U Kiang West at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yumdum.

Kasim Bah scored for Tallinding United in the 20th minute while Yusupha Kambi equalized for B4U in the 73rd minute.

The Buffer Zone boys who struggled for most part of the league finished the season in 15th place with 32 points, while B4U Kiang West occupy 16th position.