Gambia: Red Scorpions Win 11th Women League One Title

Red Scorpions on Sunday won the 2022/23 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women League One title after defeating Jeshwang United 11-0 during their week-16 match played at the Live Your Dream Academy Complex in Basori.

Prolific striker Kumba Kuyateh continue her brilliant scoring form after netting four goals for Red Scorpions in the 3rd, 13th, 37th and 67th minutes respectively.

Maimuna Dukureh netted a hat-trick in the 43rd, 57th and 69th minutes. Fatou S. Fatty also scored a hat-trick in the 24th, 40th and 75th minutes while Fatoumatta Jammeh also registered her name on the score sheet.

The Jeshwang based-club, Red Scorpions have now secured their 11th league title.

Red Scorpions won the Women League One championship after collecting 46 points with two games to spare. Their nearest title challengers Berewuleng drew 1-all with City Girls.

Berewuleng clasped 35 points with two more fixtures to go.

Kaddijatou Drammeh scored for Berewuleng in the 30th minute while Sally Saidykhan leveled matters for City Girls in the 58th minute.

Berewuleng must win their remaining two matches to clinch second spot.

The Gambia Police Force defeated Raptim1-nil with Catherine Jatta registering her name on the score sheet for the Police in the 42nd minute.

The Gambia Police Force sit third spot on league table standing with 31 points and need to win their two remaining games to secure second spot.

Raptim must win their remaining two games to increase their chances of securing fourth-place on on the league table. Future Bi sit fifth-place on the table standing with 18 points.

Abuko United defeated Koita 2-0 on Sunday to move to sixth-place on the table standing with 16 points.

Awa K. Darboe and Delphina Manga were on target for Abuko United in 70th and 75th minutes of the match.

Koita occupy fourth-place on the table with 22 points with two more games to go.

Abuko United must win their remaining two matches to boost their chance of staying in the Women's First Division League for another season.

City Girls and Jeshwang United must win their final two matches to avoid relegation to the Second Division League.