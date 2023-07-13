Gambia: GNOC Kicks Off Administrative Course for Female Coaches

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) yesterday, Monday, began a 5-day administration course for 20 female coaches drawn from National Sports Associations who have never been through such training before at its Resource Center on Bertil Harding Highway.

The training aims to enhance participants capacity and improve their administrative approach to sports development in The Gambia as well as ensure sports leaders strive for effective management. It also also ensures participants contribute more meaningfully to the development of sports at all levels.

Beatrice Allen, Honorary IOC Member and GNOC President, said she had no doubt that at the end of the course participants would all go home with skills to better manage their sports and the athletes under their charge. She added that they would also know more about the Olympic Movement and better understand how it operates.

"To course participants, being a leader entrusted with the wellbeing of others is not an easy task, we believe this training is one of the giant steps that can be taken as induction for you as well as to broaden your understanding to the values of the Olympic Movement and sports as a whole. Therefore, I encourage you to take the course seriously as it incorporates all the skills required for NOC stakeholders- athletes, coaches, and managers, among others," she told course participants.

Muhammed Janneh, GNOC executive director, said managing of Olympic Sports and sports in general can only progress through consistant learning which can only be strengthened through the organisation of Olympic Solidarity's Sports Admin Courses and similar sports training programmes.

Mr Janneh highlighted that gender equality, diversity and inclusion in sports is key on the IOC agenda and as such the focus of the NOC training programme for the quadrennial (202102024) is more on targeting Female Sports Administrators with the view to have more trained Female Sports Administrators in our sports domain.

"Building the capacities of female sports administrators will position the sports governing bodies to meet the complexity of the dynamic sports world and also close the gender gap by making sure that the minimum target of 30% women representation in our sports is achieved as highlighted in the GNOC Strategic Plan," he added.

Mahmoud Lamin Jawla, deputy executive director of the National Sports Council (NSC), described capacity building as critical to the country's sports development and sustainability of insfractural structures. He commended GNOC President for the importance she attaches to women and sports development.

He told participants that with dedication and commitment they could also attain Ms Allen's status. Mr Jawla noted that they would want to see women in sports develop and as such will do their best to ensure in such goal as a government. He also commended GNOC for their cordial working relationship with government.

Lamin Sanneh, course director, said sports is education, a business and big enterprise, noting that it therefore needs good structures and governance.

Mr Sanneh pointed out the importance of knowing the rules and regulations governing sports as well as the Olympic Movement Charter to participants.