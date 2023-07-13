Gambia Hope to Avoid Heavy-Weights in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Draw Today

12 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team will be hoping to avoid the continent's heavy-weights in the draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers today, Wednesday 12th July 2023.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will be expecting to avoid heavy-weights such as Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria, Tunisia, Ghana and Ivory Coast in the balloting for the global biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

The Gambia will strive to win their qualifier matches to fancy their dreams of qualifying for their first-ever World Cup.

The Scorpions were eliminated in the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after slipping to Angola 3-1 on aggregate.

