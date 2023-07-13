South Africa: Supreme Court of Appeal Orders Former President Zuma Back to Jail

13 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — A request to reverse the Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA) decision that former President Jacob Zuma must serve his remaining jail sentence has been rejected by the Constitutional Court, according to EWN.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Appeal affirmed the Pretoria High Court's December 2021 verdict. The decision to release Zuma on medical parole by former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser was reviewed and overturned by the court.

The SCA determined that it would be up to the current commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, to decide whether or not the time Zuma spent on medical parole should be added to his sentence, but it also stated that he must go back to jail in the meantime.

The commissioner's office, according to the report, then appealed the decision to the Constitutional Court. However, the application was turned down on Thursday, July 13.

Zuma was initially imprisoned in July 2021 for refusing to obey a court order to appear before a commission of inquiry into the government and private sector corruption which flourished during his presidency. He was admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

Zuma's jailing triggered widespread violence in two of South Africa' provinces. Looters vandalised shopping malls, other retail outlets, businesses, factories and infrastructure with over 1,000 people arrested as a result.

