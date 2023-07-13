Nigeria: No, the Nigerian Police Force Is Not Recruiting 10,000 Constables for 2023. Ignore Fake Message

IN SHORT: The Nigerian police recruitment window for 2023 has not yet opened. Any messages claiming otherwise are false. The force has asked the public to keep an eye on its official website and social media accounts for updates.

A message circulating on Facebook in July 2023 claims the Nigeria Police Force is recruiting constables for 2023.

A police constable is the lowest rank of officer in the force.

The message reads: "Recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as constables for the year 2023 has commenced. In line with this exercise, which aims to recruit 10,000 constables, the Nigerian police force has scheduled physical and credential screening for August 24 to September 6."

It has appeared on several websites and blogs, and on Facebook here and here.

But is this a legitimate recruitment ad by the Nigerian police? We checked.

'Message is fake'

On 9 July 2023, the Nigerian police warned that the ad was fake and not from the force.

"The Nigeria Police Force hereby urges the public to disregard a recent police recruitment advertisement circulating on social media platforms. The Force wishes to reiterate and inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022/23 Police Constables recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force contrary to the fake publication," it wrote on Facebook.

The statement was signed by the force's public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He also said the start of recruitment for 2022/23 would be announced on the Nigerian Police Force website and social media accounts.

Africa Check has debunked many online scams offering jobs, grants, loans, and giveaways. For more tips, read our guide on how to spot them.