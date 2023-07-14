Nigeria: CBN Approves Naira Payout Option for Diaspora Remittance, Lists IMTOs (Full List)

The bank has given the option of receiving naira payment in addition to USD and eNaira as payout options

Nigerians now have the option to receive their diaspora remittances payout in Naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

In a circular dated 10 July and signed by Ozoemena Nnaji, Director of Trade & Exchange Department, the apex bank said naira is now an option for proceeds of international money transfer.

The bank had in December 2020 directed that international money transfer operators (IMTOs) and commercial banks in the country pay beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currencies, in a bid to deepen the foreign exchange market and create transparency in the administration of diaspora remittances into Nigeria.

But the bank in its new directive directed recipients to embrace the naira payout option.

"Further to the circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/011 dated November 30, 2020, in respect of the above subject, the Central Bank of Nigeria hereby announces Naira as a payout option for receipts of proceeds of International Money Transfers," the circular said.

"Accordingly, all recipients of diaspora remittances through the CBN-approved IMTOs on the attached list shall henceforth have the option of receiving naira payment in addition to USD and eNaira as payout options."

The bank also directed that the investors and exporters (I&E) window foreign exchange rate should be used in determining the rate for such naira payout.

"For the avoidance of doubt, International Money Transfer Operators are required to pay out the proceeds using the Investor & Exporter's window rate as the anchor rate on the day of the transaction," it said.

The new development does not imply that the CBN is canceling payout in foreign currencies but gives the option of Naira payout which it earlier banned.

While pleading for compliances, the bank said the regulation takes effect immediately.

