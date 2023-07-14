Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 13 Chinese Nationals for Illegal Mining Activities

The Chinese nationals, comprising a female and 12 males, were arrested for illegal mining on 12 July at the Government Reserved Area, G.R.A Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Thursday that it arrested 13 Chinese nationals for illegal mining activities in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwijaren.

The suspects, comprising a female and 12 males, were arrested on Wednesday 12 July at the Government Reserved Area, G.R.A Ilorin, according to the statement.

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 13 Chinese nationals for offences bordering on illegal mining in Ilorin, Kwara State. The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983.

The suspects, which comprise of a female and 12 male, were arrested on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at the Government Reserved Area, G.R.A Ilorin following credible intelligence about their activities which included but not limited to, illegal mining and non-payment of royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

The suspects are Guo Ya Wang (36), Lizli Hui (42), Guo Jian Rong (36), Lizh Shen Xianian (37), Lishow Wu (26), Guo Pan (38), Lia Meiyu (53), Guo Kai Quan (36) Lin Pan (50)

Others are Ma Jan (38), Wendy Wei Suqin (31), Li Zhinguo Wei (29), and Xie Zhinguo (53).

Prior to their arrest, discrete investigations on the activities of illegal mining operators in Kwara State revealed that the operators have different illegal mining sites in almost all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to be workers of a Chinese Company known as *W. Mining Global Service Limited* situated at Olayinka in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. It was gathered that the company was using the illegally mined granite to produce marble for sale locally in Nigeria. Findings also revealed that some of the suspects working in the said company were without _*'work permit'*_ , but only entered Nigeria with visitor's visa.

The suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigations.

Recall that, the Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol had on Thursday, July 6, 2023 during a one-day media training for journalists in Kwara State lamented the activities of illegal mining operators, describing it as grave threat to local and national economy.

Within the last 8 months, no fewer than 80 illegal operators had been arrested by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC and 24 truckloads of assorted minerals impounded.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC had on September 10, 2022 arrested a Chinese National, Dang Deng, managing director of Sinuo Xinyang Nigeria Ltd, for being in possession of 25 tons of assorted crude minerals and got him convicted on October 19, 2022 before Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin.

The EFCC had warned that it would be unrelenting in the fight against corruption just as it is leaving no stone unturned in breaking the rings of the illegal mining operators across the country.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

13/07/2023