Nigeria: 'No Excuse for Super Eagles', Nigerians React to World Cup Qualifiers Draw

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers alongside South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history.

The expansion saw Africa's slot increase from 5 to 9.

The CAF qualifiers will feature all countries on the continent drawn into nine groups, with six teams in each group.

The teams will play their matches in a home and away format, with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Still yet to get over the heartbreak of missing out on the 2022 World Cup, some Nigerians are not merciful on the Super Eagles as this time around, qualification is non-negotiable.

Some others expressed skepticism, advising the Super Eagles not to be complacent and give equal priority to every game.

@suresource_1 wrote, "On paper, Super Eagles should go through easily but with the current realities in football, underrate any team and get punished.

"One way this team would atone for their past failings is to win this group. Simple, no complains!"

@dimeji 268 "Either of Nigeria or South Africa is destined to miss out from the World Cup back to back."

@Mukkyfresh "The Super Eagles should not think of having a atom of excuse for not qualifying for the next World Cup, it's all or nothing for us in this qualifiers."

@FrTosin "Should not even be a problem at all if we are been serious but trust Super Eagles the will always disappoint you even against country that doesn't have national team"

@darny_arts "If the super eagles cannot qualify from this group, then everyone in the team should be banned from ever representing the country again. There's really no excuse."

@francis092mlboa "Absolutely have a chance, looks tricky, but we can have the edge, we should absolutely be qualifying from this group"

The United States of America, Mexico, and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup.