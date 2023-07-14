Nigeria: SSS Charges Suspended CBN Chief Emefiele to Court - Official

SSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya, in a Thursday statement, said Mr Emefiele was charged in compliance with a court order.

The State Security Service (SSS) has announced that it has charged the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to court.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the SSS to charge Emefiele to court or release him from his detention which has lasted several weeks.

Mr Afunanya's statement, released hours after the court order, did not provide details of the charges against Mr Emefiele or the court where he was charged.

"Sequel to an Abuja High Court Order of today, 13th July, 2023, the Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that Mr Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the Order," Mr Afunanya wrote.

"In a statement, the Force public relations officer Peter Afunaya, recalls that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation.

"The statement notes that though Emefiele obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June, 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.

"The Service assures the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling this matter and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law," the spokesperson wrote.

