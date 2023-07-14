Nigeria: NCAA Suspends Max Air Boeing 737 Amidst Safety Concerns

"The result of the audit on Max Air Limited must be satisfactory before the airline would be allowed to further operate the aircraft type," the statement said.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has suspended Max Air Boeing 737 ( parts A3 and D43) aircraft from operation over safety concerns.

The regulatory body disclosed this in a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Sam Adurogboye, on Thursday.

"The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended with immediate effect the parts A3 and D43 in the Operations Specifications of the Boeing B737 Aircraft type in the fleet of Max Air Limited," the statement said.

It said the action is based on several distress occurrences that involved the airline's Boeing B737 aircraft types.

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported how panic erupted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed on the runway of the airport.

Concerns

According to the NCAA, some of the occurrences leading to the suspension of the airline's aircraft include the loss of number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving Boeing 737-400 aircraft registration marks 5N-MBO which occurred between take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Nigeria on 7 May.

The authority said another justification for the suspension is due to fuel contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, with registration Marks 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on ground at Yola Airport on the 7 July.

Also, the NCAA said part of the reasons for the suspension is the aborted take-off of Max Air Boeing 737-400 aircraft, with registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indication on 11 July.

"An air return by aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to duct overheat indication in the cockpit on the 11th of July, 2023," the statement stated as another reason for the suspension.

Based on this, the NCAA said it has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of the organisation.

"The result of the audit on Max Air Limited must be satisfactory before the airline would be allowed to further operate the aircraft type," the statement said.

"The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will continue to provide a robust oversight role for the industry and violations of safety regulations would be viewed seriously."