Nigeria: More Witnesses Allege Violence During Ogun Governorship Election Before Tribunal

Six witnesses who testified on Thursday for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, at the Ogun governorship election petition tribunal all alleged violent disruption of the process at their polling units in the 18 March poll.

Mr Adebutu is challenging the return of Governor Dapo Abiidun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

The witnesses, including 77-year-old Adeniyi Ijaola, told the tribunal in Abeokuta that violence and over voting marred the election in their respective polling units.

The petitioner had earlier called 35 other witnesses to back his allegations of electoral malpractice and non-compliance of the poll with the electoral laws.

At Thursday sitting, after he was called by the counsel to the petitioner, Goddy Uche, Mr Ijaola said violence disrupted the election process at Ward 8, Polling Unit 7 in Sagamu Local Government Area.

"Election at my polling unit started but was cancelled when voting was disrupted. To our surprise, three people came on a motorcycle with guns and chased voters away.

"The ballot papers were burnt. After running away, we came back and saw the burnt ballot papers. No result was declared in polling unit due to the disruption."

Another witness, who identified himself as a staffer of a micro-finance bank, Ayalekhue Wesley, in his written statement on oath, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of ignoring over-voting at his polling unit.

The other witnesses who testified were Adedoyin Kehinde, Rukayat Adenike, Makanjuola Samson and Popoola Adekunle.

One of the witnesses, Ms Rukayat, from polling unit 0011, Sabo in Sagamu Local Government Area, was accused of voting at a different polling unit from the number stated on her permanent voter's card.

But she responded that INEC transferred her to the new polling unit.

Another witness, Mrs Kehinde, also alleged that ballot boxes and papers were set ablaze by thugs in her polling unit.

Speaking at the tribunal, INEC's counsel, Remi Olatubora, expressed pleasure with the process of the tribunal so far.

"They have called 40 witnesses now. We hope to take on more of these witnesses even though they are basically saying the same thing, identical statements, but we will take them as they come.

"I am satisfied as counsel to INEC. INEC is like a neutral party in this litigation but we are also primarily a defendant because the petitioners sued other respondents and INEC jointly and severally, so we have to defend the petition as a respondent."