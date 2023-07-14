Nigeria: Senate Approves $800m World Bank Loan for Govt

The Senate on Thursday approved $800 million World Bank loan request by President Bola Tinubu.

This followed the consideration of the loan by the Committee of the Whole during Thursday's plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari had, towards the tail end of his administration, forwarded same request to the 9th Senate in May.

But the 9th Assembly could not consider the request before its tenure ended on June 11.

Tinubu, in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio earlier during plenary asked the 10th Senate to approve the same borrowing request.

The president, in the letter, explained that the loan would be used to scale up the National Social Safety Net Programme.

Tinubu's letter reads: "Please note that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari approved an additional loan facility to the tune of $800 million.

"This is to be secured from the World Bank for the National Social Safety Net programme. Copy of FEC's extract attached.

"You may also wish to note that the purpose of the facility is to expand coverage of shock responsive safety net support among the poor and vulnerable Nigerians. This will assist them in coping with basic needs.

"You may further wish to note that under the conditional cash transfer window of the programme, the Federal Government of Nigeria will transfer the sum of N8,000 per month to 12 million poor and low income households.

"This is for a period of six months with a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

"In order to guarantee the credibility of the process, digital transfers will be made directly to beneficiaries' accounts and mobile wallets."