Tunisia: Jabeur Into Wimbledon Final Yet Again

Ons Jabeur staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and secure a place in the Wimbledon women's singles final, for a second consecutive year.

Jabeur, the sixth seed from Tunisia, was trailing by a set and 4-2 before rallying to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3.

Her victory sets up a final clash against unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Vondrousova, who defeated Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in the other semi-final, became the first unseeded player in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon women's singles final.

Svitolina's impressive run in the tournament, coupled with her recent return to professional tennis after giving birth to her daughter, had captured attention.

However, Vondrousova's consistent play and strategic targeting of Svitolina's backhand proved to be the winning formula.

For Jabeur, the victory was particularly significant as she seeks to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

She expressed gratitude to the enthusiastic crowd at Centre Court, acknowledging their support as a crucial factor in her comeback.

Jabeur's resilience and mental strength were evident throughout the match, and she credited her work with a mental coach for her ability to stay focused and composed.

Vondrousova, ranked 42nd in the world, has surprised many with her run to the final, given that grass courts are not considered her strongest surface.

Having reached the French Open final in 2019 on clay, she had struggled to replicate that success until now.

Her journey has been marked by two wrist surgeries and a six-month absence from the sport last year.Reflecting on her unexpected progress, Vondrousova expressed gratitude for being healthy and able to compete again.

Jabeur and Vondrousova will compete for the prestigious title, guaranteeing that a new Wimbledon and Grand Slam champion will be crowned on Saturday.